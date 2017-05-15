IzzyOnDroid F-Droid Repository
This is the F-Droid Repository by IzzyOnDroid (details), currently serving 881 apps. To add it to your F-Droid client, scan the QR code (click it to enlarge) or use this URL:
https://apt.izzysoft.de/fdroid/repo
Last updated: 2022-07-26 19:38 UTC
881 apps found
1-2-Authenticate
3.2.1 / 2019-06-13
Apache-2.0
two factor authentication with customizable entries
920 Text Editor
v2.17.8.30 / 2018-02-14
Apache-2.0
Accent Colour Creator 🕶
1.91 / 2020-11-16
GPL-3.0-only
System accent colour creator for Android Oreo & above
ActivityWatch
0.9.2 / 2020-10-25
MPL-2.0
Track how you spend your time on your devices.
ADB & Fastboot tools
1.4 / 2022-03-26
MIT
ADB & Fastboot tools for Android
ADB Clipboard
2.0 / 2020-03-29
Apache-2.0
read/write the Android clipboard using ADB
ADB Over Network
7.0.0.r212.65458e8 / 2022-06-26
Apache-2.0
simple switch for adb over network
ADB Tool Kits Installer
2.2 / 2018-01-11
GPL-3.0-only
Install ADB Tool Kit to your Android device
ADB⚡OTG
1.0 / 2021-01-26
Apache-2.0
Run ADB commands without a computer (no ROOT needed)