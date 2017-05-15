IzzyOnDroid F-Droid Repository

QR: IzzyOnDroid repoThis is the F-Droid Repository by IzzyOnDroid (details), currently serving 881 apps. To add it to your F-Droid client, scan the QR code (click it to enlarge) or use this URL:

https://apt.izzysoft.de/fdroid/repo

Last updated: 2022-07-26 19:38 UTC

881 apps found
icon
1-2-Authenticate
3.2.1 / 2019-06-13
Apache-2.0
two factor authentication with customizable entries
Details Download Source Changelog
icon
11t
1.3 / 2017-05-15
MIT
Mastodon Client
Details Download Source Tracker
icon
920 Text Editor
v2.17.8.30 / 2018-02-14
Apache-2.0
Text Editor
Details Download Source Tracker Changelog
icon
Accent Colour Creator 🕶
1.91 / 2020-11-16
GPL-3.0-only
System accent colour creator for Android Oreo & above
Details Download Web Source Tracker Changelog
icon
ActivityWatch
0.9.2 / 2020-10-25
MPL-2.0
Track how you spend your time on your devices.
Details Download Web Source Tracker
icon
ADB & Fastboot tools
1.4 / 2022-03-26
MIT
ADB & Fastboot tools for Android
Details Download Source Tracker Changelog
icon
ADB Clipboard
2.0 / 2020-03-29
Apache-2.0
read/write the Android clipboard using ADB
Details Download Source Tracker
icon
ADB Over Network
7.0.0.r212.65458e8 / 2022-06-26
Apache-2.0
simple switch for adb over network
Details Download Source Tracker Changelog
icon
ADB Tool Kits Installer
2.2 / 2018-01-11
GPL-3.0-only
Install ADB Tool Kit to your Android device
Details Download Source Tracker
icon
ADB⚡OTG
1.0 / 2021-01-26
Apache-2.0
Run ADB commands without a computer (no ROOT needed)
Details Download Source Tracker
