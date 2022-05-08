clean all app caches at once

Since Android 6 (Marshmallow) is not possible anymore to clear cache of all apps at same time and Google has moved this permission to system apps only. There is only one possible way left - open manually info about application and find specific "Storage" menu and then press "Clean cache" button.

AndroidCacheCleaner can request all installed user and system apps and it replaces all manual actions related to clean cache using Accessibility service. AndroidCacheCleaner saves the last checked apps to show them next time only.

Run the app Open Accessibility Settings Enable Accessibility support for AppCacheCleaner Return back to AppCacheCleaner app Click User Apps Cache, System Apps Cache OR All Apps Cache Check required apps (use floating button to check/uncheck all apps) Press Clean Cache floating button Press Accessibility button to interrupt process OR wait until process will be finished Press Close App OR clean app from task manager to disable Accessibility

Note: All checked apps will be saved into permanent list after clicking Clean Cache and they will show up as checked next time.