AppCacheCleaner

- Android Support v4 (Development Framework)
The Android Support Library is not actually a single library, but rather a collection of libraries that can roughly be divided into two groups: compatibility and component libraries. For details, please see Understanding the Android Support Library
.
- AndroidX Activity (Utility)
provides the base Activity subclass and the relevant hooks to build a composable structure on top.
- Android Jetpack Annotations (Utility)
library that contains the annotations for Android Jetpack.
- Arch (Utility)
helper for other arch dependencies, including JUnit test rules that can be used with LiveData.
- AppCompat (Utility)
support newer Android features on older Android versions.
- Asynclayoutinflater (UI Component)
AndroidX library to inflate layouts asynchronously to avoid jank in the UI.
- Cardview (UI Component)
AndroidX library to implement the Material Design card pattern with round corners and drop shadows.
- Android Support Library collections (Utility)
standalone efficient collections.
- Concurrent (Utility)
AndroidX library to help move tasks off the main thread with coroutines and take advantage of ListenableFuture.
- Constraint Layout Library (Utility)
library to reduce the number of nested views needed.
- Coordinatorlayout (UI Component)
AndroidX library to position top-level application widgets, such as AppBarLayout and FloatingActionButton.
- Androidx Core (Utility)
a static library that you can add to your Android application in order to use APIs that are either not available for older platform versions or utility APIs that aren't a part of the framework APIs.
- AndroidX Cursor Adapter (Utility)
static library support version of the framework's CursorAdapter.
- Android Support Library Custom View (UI Component)
a module to implement custom views. Part of the Android Support Library.
- Documentfile (UI Component)
a library to view a file document.
- Drawerlayout (UI Component)
AndroidX library to implement a Material Design drawer widget.
- Dynamicanimation (UI Component)
create smooth animations with a physics-based animation API.
- Android Emoji2 Compat (UI Component)
core library to enable emoji compatibility in Kitkat and newer devices to avoid the empty emoji characters.
- AndroidX Fragment (UI Component)
AndroidX library to encapsulate part of the user interface or behavior into reusable components.
- Interpolator (UI Component)
AndroidX library to use animation interpolators on older platforms.
- androidx.legacy (Utility)
a static library that you can add to your Android application in order to use APIs that are either not available for older platform versions or utility APIs that aren't a part of the framework APIs.
- Lifecycle (Utility)
perform actions in response to a change in the lifecycle status of another component, such as activities and fragments.
- Loader (Utility)
library to load data for your UI that survives configuration changes.
- AndroidX Local Broadcast Manager (Utility)
an application-wide event bus and embraces layer violations in your app: any component may listen events from any other.
- Media (Utility)
share media contents and controls with other apps.
- Navigation (Utility)
a framework for navigating between 'destinations' within an Android application that provides a consistent API whether destinations are implemented as Fragments, Activities, or other components.
- Print (Utility)
a library to print photos, docs, and other graphics and images.
- ResourceInspection (Development Aid)
AndroidX library to surface the attributes of custom views in Android Studio’s Live Layout Inspector.
- Recyclerview (Utility)
display large sets of data in your UI while minimizing memory usage.
- Android Activity Saved State (Utility)
provides the base Activity subclass and the relevant hooks to build a composable structure on top.
- Slidingpanelayout (UI Component)
AndroidX library to implement a sliding pane UI pattern.
- Startup (Utility)
AndroidX library to implement a straightforward, performant way to initialize components at app startup.
- Swiperefreshlayout (UI Component)
implemtation of the swipe-to-refresh UI pattern.
- Tracing (Utility)
AndroidX library to write trace events to the system trace buffer.
- Transition (UI Component)
animates motion in the UI with starting and ending layouts.
- Vectordrawable (UI Component)
AndroidX library to render vector graphics.
- Android Jetpack VersionedParcelable (Utility)
Provides a stable but relatively compact binary serialization format that can be passed across processes or persisted safely.
- Viewpager (UI Component)
AndroidX library to display Views or Fragments in a swipeable format.
- AndroidX Widget ViewPager2 (UI Component)
replaces AndroidX ViewPager, addressing most of its predecessor’s pain-points, including right-to-left layout support, vertical orientation, modifiable Fragment collections, etc.
- Jetpack WindowManager Library (Utility)
enables application developers to support new device form factors and multi-window environments. The library provides a common API surface for API versions 14 and later. Especially provides additional functionality on foldable devices.
- Google Material Design (Utility)
library to help with material design guidelines.
- Google Core Libraries for Java 6+ (Utility)
a set of core libraries that includes new collection types (such as multimap and multiset), immutable collections, a graph library, functional types, an in-memory cache, and APIs/utilities for concurrency, I/O, hashing, primitives, reflection, string processing, and much more.
- Kotlin (Utility)
The Kotlin Programming Language
- kotlinx.coroutines (Utility)
library support for Kotlin coroutines.
- IntelliJ IDEA (Utility)