Compressor

Lightning fast, ad free, super lightweight native video compressor
AppID:compress.joshattic.us
Author:JoshAtticus
License:MIT
Donation:
InRepoSince:2026-01-21
LastRepoUpdate:2026-01-26
LastAppUpdate:2026-01-26
LastVersion:1.2.0
Categories:Multimedia
APK source:Github
Google Play:Check if it's there
icon

Compressor is a lightning fast, ad free, super lightweight native video compressor

Unlike other apps that use slow, bulky, old versions of FFmpeg with software encoding, Compressor uses Android's native Media3 Hardware Acceleration to process video faster than any other app.

Features:

Why does this exist?

Most compressors are wrappers around old software filled with ads. Compressor is written in 100% Kotlin, designed to be the cleanest, fastest tool for the job.

Benchmarks (200MB 4K video with Medium Preset)

Download Metadata Source Issues ChangeLog
1_file_selection.png 2_settings.png 3_advanced_settings.png 4_compressing.png 5_finished.png
While you can download the APKs here directly, you should preferably use an F-Droid client so the app stays up-to-date on your device. Some clients have this repo enabled by default, e.g. Neo Store, Droid-ify, or, of course, the IzzyOnDroid client by Sunil. With others (like the official client) you'll have to add this repo manually (see the hint on top of the package list for how to do that).

Packages

Version 1.2.0 (2026-01-26) verified help icon

Android Versions:
  • Target: 16.0
  • MinVer: 7.0
  • ABIs: arm64-v8a, armeabi-v7a, x86, x86_64
Permissions: help icon
Malware-Check:Passed help icon
36 Libraries detected: help icon

Download (9.5 M)

Version 1.1.3 (2026-01-24) verified help icon

Version 1.1.1 (2026-01-22) verified help icon