Lightning fast, ad free, super lightweight native video compressor

Compressor is a lightning fast, ad free, super lightweight native video compressor

Unlike other apps that use slow, bulky, old versions of FFmpeg with software encoding, Compressor uses Android's native Media3 Hardware Acceleration to process video faster than any other app.

Features:

Faster than every single compression app on the Play Store. Period.

Uses native Media3 library, not another slow, bulky FFMpeg wrapper

No third party libraries

No invasive permissions (no storage, no internet etc)

Ad free

Super lightweight (< 10MB)

Completely native Kotlin (no React Native slop here)

Simple, clean UI

Works on Android 7.0 and up (Galaxy S6, Pixel 1, Nexus 5X, Moto G4 etc).

Why does this exist?

Most compressors are wrappers around old software filled with ads. Compressor is written in 100% Kotlin, designed to be the cleanest, fastest tool for the job.

Benchmarks (200MB 4K video with Medium Preset)