Compressor

- Android Support v4 (Development Framework)
The Android Support Library is not actually a single library, but rather a collection of libraries that can roughly be divided into two groups: compatibility and component libraries. For details, please see Understanding the Android Support Library
.
- AndroidX Activity (Utility)
provides the base Activity subclass and the relevant hooks to build a composable structure on top.
- Android Jetpack Annotations (Utility)
library that contains the annotations for Android Jetpack.
- Arch (Utility)
helper for other arch dependencies, including JUnit test rules that can be used with LiveData.
- Autofill (Utility)
improve autofill accuracy via extending hints.
- Android Support Library collections (Utility)
standalone efficient collections.
- Jetpack Compose (Development Framework)
a framework to define UIs programmatically with composable functions that describe its shape and data dependencies.
- Concurrent (Utility)
AndroidX library to help move tasks off the main thread with coroutines and take advantage of ListenableFuture.
- Androidx Core (Utility)
a static library that you can add to your Android application in order to use APIs that are either not available for older platform versions or utility APIs that aren't a part of the framework APIs.
- Android Support Library Custom View (UI Component)
a module to implement custom views. Part of the Android Support Library.
- Documentfile (UI Component)
a library to view a file document.
- Dynamicanimation (UI Component)
create smooth animations with a physics-based animation API.
- Android Emoji2 Compat (UI Component)
core library to enable emoji compatibility in Kitkat and newer devices to avoid the empty emoji characters.
- Exifinterface (Utility)
a library to read and write image file EXIF tags.
- Androidx Graphics (Utility)
leverages graphics facilities across multiple Android platform releases.
- AndroidX Inspection (Utility)
- Interpolator (UI Component)
AndroidX library to use animation interpolators on older platforms.
- androidx.legacy (Utility)
a static library that you can add to your Android application in order to use APIs that are either not available for older platform versions or utility APIs that aren't a part of the framework APIs.
- Lifecycle (Utility)
perform actions in response to a change in the lifecycle status of another component, such as activities and fragments.
- Loader (Utility)
library to load data for your UI that survives configuration changes.
- AndroidX Local Broadcast Manager (Utility)
an application-wide event bus and embraces layer violations in your app: any component may listen events from any other.
- AndroidX Media3 (Utility)
share media contents and controls with other apps.
- Print (Utility)
a library to print photos, docs, and other graphics and images.
- ProfileInstaller (Utility)
AndroidX library that enables libraries to prepopulate ahead of time compilation traces to be read by ART.
- Android Activity Saved State (Utility)
provides the base Activity subclass and the relevant hooks to build a composable structure on top.
- Startup (Utility)
AndroidX library to implement a straightforward, performant way to initialize components at app startup.
- Tracing (Utility)
AndroidX library to write trace events to the system trace buffer.
- Transition (UI Component)
animates motion in the UI with starting and ending layouts.
- Android Jetpack VersionedParcelable (Utility)
Provides a stable but relatively compact binary serialization format that can be passed across processes or persisted safely.
- Jetpack WindowManager Library (Utility)
enables application developers to support new device form factors and multi-window environments. The library provides a common API surface for API versions 14 and later. Especially provides additional functionality on foldable devices.
- Google Core Libraries for Java 6+ (Utility)
a set of core libraries that includes new collection types (such as multimap and multiset), immutable collections, a graph library, functional types, an in-memory cache, and APIs/utilities for concurrency, I/O, hashing, primitives, reflection, string processing, and much more.
- Kotlin (Utility)
The Kotlin Programming Language
- kotlinx.coroutines (Utility)
library support for Kotlin coroutines.
- Kotlin serialization (Utility)
Kotlin cross-platform / multi-format serialization.
- IntelliJ IDEA (Utility)
- JSpecify (Development Aid)
an artifact of fully-specified annotations to power static-analysis checks, beginning with nullness analysis.